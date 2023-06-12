Championship promotion odds: Bookmakers predict how promotion race will unfold for Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City and Middlesbrough
The 2023/24 Championship promotion race looks set to be a thrilling one, with the division stacked with ambitious clubs.
There will be plenty of clubs eyeing up a spot in the Premier League but only three clubs can secure places in the top flight. Last season, Burnley and Sheffield United were promoted automatically while Luton Town went up via the play-offs.
Here is each Championship club and the odds Sky Bet have given them to be promoted at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
