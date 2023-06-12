All Sections
Championship promotion odds: Bookmakers predict how promotion race will unfold for Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City and Middlesbrough

The 2023/24 Championship promotion race looks set to be a thrilling one, with the division stacked with ambitious clubs.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST

There will be plenty of clubs eyeing up a spot in the Premier League but only three clubs can secure places in the top flight. Last season, Burnley and Sheffield United were promoted automatically while Luton Town went up via the play-offs.

Here is each Championship club and the odds Sky Bet have given them to be promoted at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Here are the promotion odds for every Championship club.

1. Promotion odds

Here are the promotion odds for every Championship club. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

40/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

40/1 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

33/1

3. Rotherham United

33/1 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

18/1

4. Huddersfield Town

18/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

