Championship promotion odds: Bookmakers predict how season will unfold for Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Burnley and West Brom following latest transfer activity

Will Boyle officially joined Huddersfield Town on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town today in the Terriers' only summer business so far.

At Bramall Lane, the Blades are yet to complete any deals as Paul Heckingbottom prepares for his first full season in charge at Sheffield United.

Both clubs finished in the play-offs last season but were knocked out by Nottingham Forest in the semi-final and final, respectively.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough missed out on the Championship play-offs last term after finishing seventh and have already got to work on their squad ahead of their first full season under Chris Wilder.

Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan was the latest player to arrive at the Riverside after he signed a four-year deal last week.

Ryan Giles has joined the club on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolves while Boro have also signed Northampton Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts on a two-year contract.

Following the first month of transfer activity in the Championship, we looked at how the bookmakers predict the 2022-23 season to play out and what that could mean for the final table...

1. 24th: Rotherham United - 33/1 The Millers are among the favourites to be relegated after securing automatic promotion from League One last season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. 22nd: Birmingham City - 25/1 Birmingham finished 10 points and two places clear of the bottom three last campaign but are among the three favourites for relegation. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. 23rd: Reading - 28/1 After finishing four points outside the bottom three last season, the Royals are among the favourites to go down next season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. 21st: Wigan Athletic - 22/1 Wigan won the League One title last season and are tipped to escape relegation next season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales