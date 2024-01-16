The race for promotion from the Championship is shaping up to be a thrilling one, with Leeds United, Southampton, Sunderland and Ipswich Town among those in the mix.

Leicester City are the pace-setters, although a recent defeat to Coventry City reduced their lead at the top of the table to seven points. Ipswich Town are the side hottest on Leicester heels, sat in second place with 58 points.

The play-off spots are occupied by Southampton, Leeds, West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City, although there are various clubs in the chasing pack.

Hull City are among those with an eye on top six, as are Middlesbrough. Both have shown ambition in the transfer market and will be hoping to surge into a play-off spot sooner rather than later.

It is not unusual for outside contenders to rally late in the season, therefore the likes of Norwich City and Preston North End cannot be written off either.

With 19 games remaining, here is the latest predicted Championship table, generated by Sky Bet odds.