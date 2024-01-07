January transfer window 2024: The ins and outs at Yorkshire's football clubs

All Sections
The January transfer window is open for business.
English clubs have until 11pm February 1 to rejig their squads for the second half of the season.

Here are the deals done so far by Yorkshire clubs.

BARNSLEY

GOAL STANDARD: Sheffield United loanee Ben Brereton DiazGOAL STANDARD: Sheffield United loanee Ben Brereton Diaz
Ins: Kyran Lofthouse (Gateshead, loan recall).

Outs: Owen Dodgson (Burnley, loan recall).

BRADFORD CITY

Ins: Jake Young (Swindown Town, loan recall).

ROVER: Conor Carty has joined Doncaster on loan until the end of the seasonROVER: Conor Carty has joined Doncaster on loan until the end of the season
Outs: Ryan East (Rochdale, undisclosed), Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa, loan recall).

DONCASTER ROVERS

Ins: Jay McGrath (St Patrick's Athletic, undisclosed), Conor Carty (Bolton Wanderers, loan).

Outs: Tyler Roberts (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan recall).

TIGER: Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp is back in Yorkshire after being released by LA GalaxyTIGER: Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp is back in Yorkshire after being released by LA Galaxy
HARROGATE TOWN

In: None.

Out: Luke Armstrong (Carlisle United, undisclosed), Ben Tweed and Mason Wilson (released).

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Ins: Bojan Radulovic (HJK, undisclosed), Alex Matos (Chelsea, loan), Brodie Spencer (Motherwell, loan recall).

Outs: None.

HULL CITY

Ins: Billy Sharp (LA Galaxy, free).

Outs: None.

LEEDS UNITED

Ins: Sonny Perkins (Oxford United, loan recall).

Outs: None.

MIDDLESBROUGH

Ins: Finn Azaz (Aston Villa, £2.5m).

Outs: None.

ROTERHAM UNITED

Ins: None.

Outs: Peter Kioso (Peterborough United, loan recall).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ins: Ben Brereton Diaz (Villareal, loan), Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale, loan recall).Outs: Harrison Neal (Carlisle United, undisclosed).

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Ins: None.

Outs: John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers, loan recall), Tyreeq Bakinson (Charlton Athletic, loan).

