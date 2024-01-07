January transfer window 2024: The ins and outs at Yorkshire's football clubs
English clubs have until 11pm February 1 to rejig their squads for the second half of the season.
Here are the deals done so far by Yorkshire clubs.
BARNSLEY
BRADFORD CITY
Outs: Ryan East (Rochdale, undisclosed), Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa, loan recall).
DONCASTER ROVERS
HARROGATE TOWN
In: None.
Out: Luke Armstrong (Carlisle United, undisclosed), Ben Tweed and Mason Wilson (released).
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Ins: Bojan Radulovic (HJK, undisclosed), Alex Matos (Chelsea, loan), Brodie Spencer (Motherwell, loan recall).
Outs: None.
HULL CITY
Outs: None.
LEEDS UNITED
Outs: None.
MIDDLESBROUGH
Outs: None.
ROTERHAM UNITED
Ins: None.
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Ins: Ben Brereton Diaz (Villareal, loan), Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale, loan recall).Outs: Harrison Neal (Carlisle United, undisclosed).
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Ins: None.
