The 19-year-old has previously had one loan stint away from Bramall Lane, in the National League North with Alfreton Town. He now has the chance to test himself at League One level under the tutelage of a former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town frontman.

He will be working under Brewers boss Martin Paterson, who has described Hackford as “someone who needs to be unleashed”.

Paterson said: "Antwoine is an exciting attacking talent and someone who needs to be unleashed. He's got the quality and a quality that's lead him to play in the Premier League at such a young age.

Antwoine Hackford has tasted Premier League football at Sheffield United. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"He's got all the tools and he's a good finisher and I'm looking forward to him becoming part of our attacking unit."

Hackford added: "It feels so good to get it done. We've been waiting for this for a while and now I'm here. the lads have made me feel comfortable since I've been here and it's made everything a lot easier.

"My objective is to help the team out as much as I can, do well, score goals and rack up some numbers to hopefully impress everyone, including the staff and the fans."