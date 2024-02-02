Leeds United deadline day: Prospect makes permanent move to Harrogate Town's play-off rivals

All Sections
Leeds United winger Sean McGurk has joined League Two side Swindon Town on a permanent basis.
The Whites paid a compensation fee to bring the then-18-year-old from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2021, but he moves on without having made a senior appearance for them.

Swindon are down in 14th in the table but such is the nature of the League Two play-offs, they are still hoping to make up the seven-point gap and qualify for them.

Harrogate Town are eighth, a point and a place outside.

The Sulphurites made two deadline-day signings, in the shape of right-back Derrick Abu and winger Tom Bloxham. Kayne Ramsay and James Daly left the club, the latter on loan.

Leeds signed right-back Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley.

