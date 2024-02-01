Harrogate Town transfer news: Loan of versatile attacker covers bases for play-off chasers as James Daly departs

The League Two promotion hopefuls were bracing themselves for late interest in their attacking players, with No 10 Abraham Odoh, a prime candidate, but Bloxham's versatility should help to cover them.

Bloxham scored against Harrogate in August's 8-0 League Cup win for the Championship side.

"Tom joins us as a versatile attacker who can cover on the left, the right or in the No 10 position. He is very energetic and suits our style as an exciting player," said head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry.

LOANED IN: Blackburn Rovers winger Tom Bloxham

"We have seen enough of him to recognise the personality he has. He made his first-team debut with Blackburn this season so I think he will be a good fit with the lads we have here already.

"We want to give a platform to talented younger players. We have had a good history of that in the past and Tom is someone who fits that bill. We believe he is an exciting player who can come in and have an impact."

Meanwhile, winger James Daly has joined Aldershot on loan until the end of the season.

