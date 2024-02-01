Harrogate Town transfer news: Sulphurites have options lined up if they lose key player
The Sulphurites are eighth in League Two, a point outside the play-offs, and it has not escaped the attention of rival clubs.
Abraham Odoh has been in scintillating form, with four goals in his last eight appearances playing off a striker, and plenty more besides.
Harrogate had the unsettling situation in the last window when they thought they had sold Luke Armstrong to Wrexham at the 11th hour, and signed Josh March to replace him, only for the paperwork on the outgoing deal not to be completed.
Armstrong has moved on in this window, to Carlisle United.
But they are ready to move if they lose a key player this evening.
"We may have one player leaving because that's what happens in a transfer window, especially when you've been doing well and there's been a bit of attention on one player in particular in this window so we'll see how that pans out in the next few hours," said manager Simon Weaver.
"We might bring one or two young lads in but there'll be no fees going out from us.
"It will just be a loan agreement.
"I always think if a player moves on – like Luke Armstrong in this window and players in previous seasons – something must be right about the club, the set-up and the environment because players are doing well.
"If players are getting sold something's right and it's a feather in the cap of everyone working hard."
