Barnsley defender Kyran Lofthouse has joined Milton Keynes Dons on loan until the end of the season.
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:07 GMT

The 23-year-old was recently recalled from his loan stint at Gateshead, where he impressed in the National League. He has now stepped up to the fourth tier, where he will play under his former Heed boss Mike Williamson.

Barnsley’s interim director of football Bobby Hassell said: “We want to push Kyran to play at the highest level possible to continue his impressive development working with a manager who believes in him a lot.

“This experience will stand Kyran in good stead for a good campaign next season with Barnsley, as we believe he has a promising future at Oakwell.”

Kyran Lofthouse has been sent out on loan by Barnsley for the second time this season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesKyran Lofthouse has been sent out on loan by Barnsley for the second time this season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Lofthouse joined Barnsley in the summer, making the move from Woking. He had started his career with Oxford United before dropping into the non-league pyramid.

Barnsley have been frequent users of the loan system in recent years, developing their young players elsewhere and borrowing prospects from clubs in higher divisons.

The Reds have loaned out a host of players this season, including Oli Shaw, Andrew Dallas and Aiden Marsh.

