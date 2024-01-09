Barnsley defender Kyran Lofthouse has joined Milton Keynes Dons on loan until the end of the season.

Barnsley’s interim director of football Bobby Hassell said: “We want to push Kyran to play at the highest level possible to continue his impressive development working with a manager who believes in him a lot.

“This experience will stand Kyran in good stead for a good campaign next season with Barnsley, as we believe he has a promising future at Oakwell.”

Kyran Lofthouse has been sent out on loan by Barnsley for the second time this season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Lofthouse joined Barnsley in the summer, making the move from Woking. He had started his career with Oxford United before dropping into the non-league pyramid.

Barnsley have been frequent users of the loan system in recent years, developing their young players elsewhere and borrowing prospects from clubs in higher divisons.