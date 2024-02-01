Doncaster Rovers transfer news: EFL reveal transfer fee restrictions as Rovers loan Hull City goalkeeper

The League chose deadline day to reveal that Rovers had been hit with a three-transfer window "fee restriction" and £2,000 fine after 30 days or more of late payments since July 1.

Rovers appealed the fee restriction, arguing it was disproportionate to the offence, and an independent commission has decided to suspend the punishment for the next two windows.

The restriction for this window remains, but has not stopped them from borrowing Lo-Tutala to provide competition in goal for the second half of the season.

ROVERS BOUND: Thimothee Lo-Tutala of Hull City

Injuries have been a recurring and frustrating theme of Rovers' season and the goalkeeping position has been no exception, with summer signing Ian Lawlor picking up a hip injury in the final game of 2023 which is expected to end his season.

Lawlor and Louis Jones had been sharing the goalkeeping duties this season, Jones starting 18 of the club's 28 league games with neither able to nail down clear No 1 status.

So manager Grant McCann has moved on deadline day to sign highly-rated Lo-Tutala on loan from his former club.

The 20-year-old French youth international, who signed from Tottenham Hotspur 18 months ago and previously spent time at West Ham United's academy, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Tigers, but played seven games on loan at League Two Stevenage last season. He kept clean sheets in the last four of those matches, a sequence which began with the visit of Doncaster.

Hull have this month signed Ivan Pandur from Fortuna Sittard, having bought Ryan Allsop in the previous window.

Doncaster are 22nd in League Two, seven points but only one place above the relegation zone. They are at Sutton United, who are 23rd, on Saturday.