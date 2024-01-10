Rotherham United transfer news: Second player in a day heads back to Premier League after loan cut short
A winger who at times did a job for the Millers at wing-back, the 27-year-old has been missing with hamstring trouble since the 4-1 defeat at Hull City in November.
At times he showed flashes of quality, but both his goals for the club came in August. He was also sent off in the game against Blackburn Rovers for two yellow cards – the first harshly given for going into the crowd to celebrate his maiden goal for the club.
Although he did celebrate with the fans, he was pushed towards them by players running up behind him and jumping on him.
In all Onyedinma made 16 Championship starts and a substitute appearance for the bottom-placed side.
He was the second Rotherham player to have a season-long loan cut short on Wednesday after Wolverhampton Wanderers recalled Dexter Lembikisa.
The Millers are covered at right-back because they brought Peter Kioso back from a loan at Peterborough United at the start of the transfer window.
