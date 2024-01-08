The 19-year-old has been on loan at Oxford United this term but has had his stint cut short to enable him to join the Owls. He has become the first signing of Danny Rohl’s Wednesday tenure and will link up with his former goalkeeping coach at Brighton, Sal Bibbo.

Beadle cut his teeth within Charlton Athletic’s youth system before joining Brighton and eventually turning professional with the Seagulls. His stock grew quickly last season, when he impressed on loan at Crewe Alexandra in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England under-20 international stepped up to the third tier this season and more than stood up to the challenge. He helped the U’s establish themselves among the contenders for promotion from League One across his 28 outings.

James Beadle has impressed at Oxford United - but will spend the rest of the season with Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Beadle had been linked with Birmingham City but it is the Owls who have successfully secured his services. He will wear the number 26 shirt at Hillsborough.

Wednesday started the current campaign with Devis Vasquez as first choice between the sticks.