Sheffield Wednesday confirm loan capture of Brighton & Hove Albion stopper as Oxford United spell is cut short
The 19-year-old has been on loan at Oxford United this term but has had his stint cut short to enable him to join the Owls. He has become the first signing of Danny Rohl’s Wednesday tenure and will link up with his former goalkeeping coach at Brighton, Sal Bibbo.
Beadle cut his teeth within Charlton Athletic’s youth system before joining Brighton and eventually turning professional with the Seagulls. His stock grew quickly last season, when he impressed on loan at Crewe Alexandra in League Two.
The England under-20 international stepped up to the third tier this season and more than stood up to the challenge. He helped the U’s establish themselves among the contenders for promotion from League One across his 28 outings.
Beadle had been linked with Birmingham City but it is the Owls who have successfully secured his services. He will wear the number 26 shirt at Hillsborough.
Wednesday started the current campaign with Devis Vasquez as first choice between the sticks.
However, he was dislodged by Cameron Dawson and has not featured in the Championship since October. Reports have suggested Beadle’s arrival could spell the end of Vasquez’s time in S6.