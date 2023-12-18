The 19-year-old is highly thought of at Brighton, who sent him on loan to League One side Oxford United in the summer. He has impressed for the U’s, who have been able to launch an assault on the top six with his help.

According to The Star, Wednesday have Beadle on their list of potential options ahead of the January transfer window. Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham are also said to be monitoring the 19-year-old.

As well as being a skilled shot-stopper, Beadle is comfortable with the ball at his feet and this trait may prove appealing to Danny Rohl.

Devis Vasquez started the season as number one in S6, although has been dislodged by Owls academy graduate Cameron Dawson. Vasquez, signed on loan from AC Milan, has not featured in the Championship since October.

It would not be a surprise to see the Owls dip heavily into the transfer market, considering their precarious position in the league table.