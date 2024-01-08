Sheffield Wednesday hold 'positive discussions' over Brighton prodigy linked with Birmingham City
The Owls started the season with Devis Vasquez between the sticks, following his loan switch from AC Milan. However, he was dislodged by Cameron Dawson and has not featured in the Championship since October.
Dawson saved two penalties in the recent FA Cup win over Cardiff City but has struggled at points during the season. According to The Star, Beadle is being lined up to join Danny Rohl’s squad.
Beadle is currently on loan at Oxford United but is said to be close to being recalled, with a move to Hillsborough reportedly on the cards. An England under-20 international, Beadle has also been linked with Birmingham City but appears bound for S6.
It has been reported that if the goalkeeper completes his move to Hillsborough, Vasquez will make an early return to his parent club.
Wednesday sit 22nd in the Championship but have enjoyed a revival under Rohl. They are now just three points away from escaping the relegation zone and January incomings appear likely.
The club have also been linked with midfielder Conor Coventry, currently of West Ham United.