Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly been in “positive discussions” with Brighton & Hove Albion over a loan deal for goalkeeper James Beadle.

The Owls started the season with Devis Vasquez between the sticks, following his loan switch from AC Milan. However, he was dislodged by Cameron Dawson and has not featured in the Championship since October.

Beadle is currently on loan at Oxford United but is said to be close to being recalled, with a move to Hillsborough reportedly on the cards. An England under-20 international, Beadle has also been linked with Birmingham City but appears bound for S6.

James Beadle has impressed between the sticks for Oxford United. Image: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

It has been reported that if the goalkeeper completes his move to Hillsborough, Vasquez will make an early return to his parent club.

Wednesday sit 22nd in the Championship but have enjoyed a revival under Rohl. They are now just three points away from escaping the relegation zone and January incomings appear likely.