The 23-year-old has not yet established himself in West Ham’s first team but has shown promise across a slew of loan spells. His most recent stint away from London was in South Yorkshire, with Rotherham United.

According to The Star, he is among the options Wednesday are keeping tabs on. West Ham are reportedly open to allowing him to depart and it is has been claimed there is interest from a host of clubs.

Coventry has been on the books of the Hammers since the age of 10 and penned his first professional deal in May 2018. However, he has since managed just 10 appearance for the club at senior level.

Conor Coventry is yet to establish himself in West Ham United's first team. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

This season, he has made the bench in the Premier League just twice and not appeared once.

Last term, he made 16 appearances for Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals Rotherham and registered two assists.