Sheffield Wednesday man set for exit with loan switch to Charlton Athletic 'moving apace'
The 25-year-old has struggled for minutes at Hillsborough this season and has made just eight league appearances. He has stepped off the bench in each of Wednesday’s last three Championship fixtures but appears set for a departure nonetheless.
According to The Star, a loan move to League One outfit Charlton is moving apace. The clubs are said to have agreed an outline deal and he is said to be due in London for a medical today (January 5).
Bakinson has also been linked with Belgian outfit Standard Liege, although it appears the Addicks are in pole position to secure his signature.
The midfielder arrived in S6 in July 2022, joining from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee. He had previously featured on 54 occasions for the Robins and had loan stints at Newport County, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.
He is a product of Luton Town’s academy and made his professional debut for the Hatters as a teenager in 2016.
It now appears Bakinson could be the first member of Danny Rohl’s squad to depart this month.