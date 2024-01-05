Charlton Athletic are reportedly closing in on the loan signing of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

The 25-year-old has struggled for minutes at Hillsborough this season and has made just eight league appearances. He has stepped off the bench in each of Wednesday’s last three Championship fixtures but appears set for a departure nonetheless.

According to The Star, a loan move to League One outfit Charlton is moving apace. The clubs are said to have agreed an outline deal and he is said to be due in London for a medical today (January 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bakinson has also been linked with Belgian outfit Standard Liege, although it appears the Addicks are in pole position to secure his signature.

Tyreeq Bakinson is said to be close to leaving Sheffield Wednesday on loan. Image: Allen/Getty Images

The midfielder arrived in S6 in July 2022, joining from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee. He had previously featured on 54 occasions for the Robins and had loan stints at Newport County, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

He is a product of Luton Town’s academy and made his professional debut for the Hatters as a teenager in 2016.