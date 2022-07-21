The length of the deal has not been confirmed. Bakinson is the club's eighth summer addition.

The 23-year-old was out of favour at Ashton Gate, having spent part of last season on loan at League One outfit Ipswich Town.

The Suffolk outfit had an option to buy clause to sign Bakinson permanently - with the player scoring two goals in 14 starts and three substitute appearances during a loan spell at the second half of 2021-22.

Tyreeq Bakinson, who has joined Sheffield Wednesday in a permanent deal. Picture: Getty Images.

But they elected not to activate the clause.

Bakinson's career appears to be at a crossroads, with the Londoner out of favour in Bristol, with Robins manager and Owls legend Nigel Pearson having criticised the attitude of the player who was not in his plans.

This despite the Londoner having a year to run on his contract at Ashton Gate, with the Robins taking up an option for a further season in November last year while he was in their first team.

Speaking earlier in the close season, Pearson confirmed that Bakinson was training with City's under-23 squad with the club keen for him to depart to pastures now.

On Bakinson's future, Pearson recently said: "We'll be looking to find a solution to that."