Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl was not drawn into criticising Cameron Dawson after an error from the goalkeeper helped Cardiff City secure a 2-1 victory at Hillsborough.

Dawson spilled a tame Ollie Tanner shot into the path of Kion Etete, who prodded towards goal and saw his effort helped in by Akin Famewo. It was a cruel late blow for Wednesday, who had been the better side for the bulk of the 90 minutes.

Speaking after the loss, Rohl insisted Dawson could have been helped by teammates. He said: “For the goalkeeper, it's not easy. I think all the goals started from another area of the pitch. We can block the shot, we can be online, we can help our goalkeeper as well. It happens in football.

"For me, it's more of a disappointment, for sure the two conceded goals but more that we take nothing. If you control like this, the game, then it's harder to accept.”

There was a mixture of shock and anger at the final whistle and Wednesday’s players crowded the referee having had two penalty appeals ignored. Rohl was not drawn into dissecting decisions either, instead focusing on his side’s shortcomings.

He said: "You have the feeling maybe there was a moment we lost control. It was the reason I started to change, to bring fresh legs [on]. You're always trying to get fresh energy in, today it was okay. Even after the 2-1, we tried. But then there was not really the big chance to come back into this game. Next game, it will be [upon us] very close. We have to take the positives things from this game and go forward.