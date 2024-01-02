ROTHERHAM UNITED have recalled wing-back Peter Kioso from his loan spell at League One promotion chasers Peterborough United.

Kioso impressed during his time in the Fens and the Championship strugglers have now invoked a clause allowing him to come back to South Yorkshire.

The former Luton Town player had joined Posh on a season-long loan in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite him impressing, Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted that he feared that Kioso would be recalled.

Championship outfit Rotherham United have recalled Peter Kioso from his loan spell at League One club Peterborough United. Picture: Getty.

Speaking after his side’s 3-2 New Year’s Day win at Derby County, Ferguson said: "I hope not it’s not PK's last game as he’s been fantastic for us. He’s going to have to go back, but we’ll continue discussing things and see what we can get.

"We’re hoping we can do something, but it’s not in our control."

Kioso joined the Millers on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Luton, but endured a frustrating and injury-affected first campaign at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After suffering a groin problem in the early stages of his career in South Yorkshire, the luckless defender was then laid low by a separate ankle complaint.