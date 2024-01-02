Rotherham United recall wing-back Peter Kioso from loan spell at League One club Peterborough United
Kioso impressed during his time in the Fens and the Championship strugglers have now invoked a clause allowing him to come back to South Yorkshire.
The former Luton Town player had joined Posh on a season-long loan in the summer.
Despite him impressing, Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted that he feared that Kioso would be recalled.
Speaking after his side’s 3-2 New Year’s Day win at Derby County, Ferguson said: "I hope not it’s not PK's last game as he’s been fantastic for us. He’s going to have to go back, but we’ll continue discussing things and see what we can get.
"We’re hoping we can do something, but it’s not in our control."
Kioso joined the Millers on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Luton, but endured a frustrating and injury-affected first campaign at the club.
After suffering a groin problem in the early stages of his career in South Yorkshire, the luckless defender was then laid low by a separate ankle complaint.
He made just 13 appearances in his first season at the club.