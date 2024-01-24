Hull City transfer news: Tigers send young defender out on fourth loan
The 22-year-old has joined League One Cheltenham Town until the end of the season.
If follows on from a loan at Salford City, and two with Grimsby Town.
Smith's only league appearance so far this season came as an 89th-minute substitute at home to Cardiff City in December – his Championship debut – though he has started in all three of the Tigers' cup matches this season.
Cheltenham are seven points adrift of safety in the third tier, which they won promotion to under future Barnsley coach Michael Duff two years ago. Despite that, their defensive record is the best in the bottom 10.
Out of the FA Cup, Hull do not play again until Millwall’s visit on February 3, by which time they expect to be a stronger outfit.
As well as looking to make further additions in the transfer window, they also hope to have winger Jaden Philogene back from injury by then.
Clubs have until 11pm on February 1 to make signings for the second half of the season. Only players who were out of contract before the window closed can still be signed after that.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.