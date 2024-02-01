Rotherham United deadline day: Cult hero moves on, hopefully to make way for late arrivals

The Cumbrians have invested heavily this winter in their attempts to beat League One relegation, signing Harry Lewis from Bradford City and Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town amongst others.Kelly's place in Rotherham folklore was booked very early on as he scored the goal which secured promotion to the Championship nine minutes into his debut.The Millers held a 1-0 lead at Gillingham at the time, but the substitute's 89th-minute strike confirmed victory and promotion.He had signed from Bohemians in the January.It was the first of six goals the Irishman scored for Rotherham, but the feeling was always that he was more effective from the bench than the start, which is why 44 of his 48 league appearances came that way.New manager Leam Richardson has been looking to improve the bottom-of-the-Championship squad but attracting players on a tight budget has been hard.They have not given up hope and are still looking at late deals, including for 21-year-old Sheffield United youngster Femi Seriki and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinhomota.