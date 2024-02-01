Rotherham United deadline day: Millers turn to Premier League neighbours for second transfer window signing
Seriki follows Cardiff City's Andy Rinomhota and like the midfielder, joins on loan until the end of the season.
Seriki has played Championship football once before, for the Blades at home to Nottingham Forest in 2022, where he played the whole game.
His most recent appearance for the Blades came at Gillingham in January’s FA Cup third-round tie, and he also played for them in this season’s League Cup.
Picked up from Bury in 2019 before he made a senior appearance for the Shakers, he has had loan spells with Boston United and the Blades’ sister club Beerschot in Belgium.
Before sending him out on loan, the Blades signed Seriki up to a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2027.
