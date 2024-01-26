The news was expected, which is why the Tigers have been on the look-out for a replacement, with former Rotherham United and Middlesbrough loanee Ryan Giles high on their list.

Vinagre joined in the summer on loan with an option to buy thought to be in £13m bracket, but the move has not worked out as hoped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton player and Portuguese under-21 international made just six Championship starts for Hull, and made just two substitute appearances after October, with injuries stunting his progress.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Ruben Vinagre (right)'s loan at Hull City did not go as planned

He is now expected to join Hellas Verona. Italian clubs have until 8pm UK time on Thursday, three hours less than their English counterparts, to complete their transfer business for the rest of the season.

Hull have made Giles their top target at left-back, though he also thought to be on the shopping lists at Leeds United and Cardiff City.

Giles only joined Luton in the summer but he too has been unable to make the impact he wanted in the Premier League, coming off the bench more often than he has started (six games to five).