Hull City transfer news: Loanee heads back home to prepare for permanent move as Tigers aim to beat Leeds United to replacement
The news was expected, which is why the Tigers have been on the look-out for a replacement, with former Rotherham United and Middlesbrough loanee Ryan Giles high on their list.
Vinagre joined in the summer on loan with an option to buy thought to be in £13m bracket, but the move has not worked out as hoped.
The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton player and Portuguese under-21 international made just six Championship starts for Hull, and made just two substitute appearances after October, with injuries stunting his progress.
He is now expected to join Hellas Verona. Italian clubs have until 8pm UK time on Thursday, three hours less than their English counterparts, to complete their transfer business for the rest of the season.
Hull have made Giles their top target at left-back, though he also thought to be on the shopping lists at Leeds United and Cardiff City.
Giles only joined Luton in the summer but he too has been unable to make the impact he wanted in the Premier League, coming off the bench more often than he has started (six games to five).
But the 23-year-old showed what he is capable of at Middlesbrough last season and is well thought of in Championship circles.
