The defender, formerly of Wigan Athletic and Notts County, arrived in South Yorkshire back in July 2022 following Doncaster’s relegation to League Two.

He made a total of 25 appearances in his first season at the club but has not been afforded a single outing this term, with injury hampering his progress.

A statement issued by Doncaster read: “Rovers can confirm that the contract of Adam Long has been cancelled by mutual consent with the defender departing the club immediately.

Adam Long has departed Doncaster Rovers. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“We thank Adam for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him well for his future endeavours.”