Doncaster Rovers make decision on former Wigan Athletic and Notts County man as deadline day exit confirmed
The defender, formerly of Wigan Athletic and Notts County, arrived in South Yorkshire back in July 2022 following Doncaster’s relegation to League Two.
He made a total of 25 appearances in his first season at the club but has not been afforded a single outing this term, with injury hampering his progress.
A statement issued by Doncaster read: “Rovers can confirm that the contract of Adam Long has been cancelled by mutual consent with the defender departing the club immediately.
“The 23-year-old joined Rovers in the summer of 2022 and made 25 appearances.
“We thank Adam for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him well for his future endeavours.”
He has become the first player to leave Doncaster permanently in the current window, following the loan exits of Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Degruchy and Charlie Seaman.