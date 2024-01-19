All Sections
Doncaster Rovers make transfer decision on ex-AFC Bournemouth man as loan deal struck

Doncaster Rovers have sent defender Charlie Seaman out for his second loan spell of the season.
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:07 GMT

The 24-year-old left Hartlepool United earlier this month after his loan was terminated by mutual consent. However, Doncaster have opted against bringing him back into the fold and have instead allowed him to depart temporarily again.

He has returned to the National League, joining Wealdstone. The Stones sit 13th in the fifth tier but are managerless following Stuart Maynard’s decision to leave for Notts County.

Seaman has been on Doncaster’s books since 2020, when he arrived in South Yorkshire from AFC Bournemouth. He has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals.

Charlie Seaman has left Doncaster Rovers on loan, joining Wealdstone. Image: Tony Johnson

His loan move to Wealdstone is the third temporary switch he has made since joining Doncaster and the seventh of his career.

He is the second Doncaster player to have been given a new temporary home this month, following Tavonga Kuleya’s move to Gainsborough Trinity.

Rovers have also sanctioned the extension of Deji Sotona’s loan spell at Boston United and he will remain with the club until the end of the season.

