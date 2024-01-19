Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City’s League Two rivals Notts County have appointed Stuart Maynard as their new head coach.

The promotion-chasing Magpies were left in need of a new boss when Swansea City came calling for Luke Williams. He departed Meadow Lane to fill the vacancy opened by Michael Duff’s sacking at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Maynard has been plucked from National League outfit Wealdstone and the move marks his first into the EFL. He has been tasked with keeping Notts County in contention for promotion from the fourth tier and they currently sit sixth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement issued on behalf of Notts County’s board of directors read: “We’ve been tracking Stuart’s progress for a long time and have huge respect for the outstanding job he’s done at Wealdstone on limited resources.

Notts County turned to the National League in their head coach hunt. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

“We believe he will thrive in a full-time environment and is an excellent fit for us in terms of his playing philosophy, which puts him in a strong position to settle in quickly and lead our continued push for promotion to League One.

“Alongside Matt and Craig, he has formed a formidable and dedicated coaching team who will integrate seamlessly into our existing set-up as we look to build on the foundations we’ve laid during our adaptation to life back in the EFL.

“With Stuart in place, we’re also now in a stronger position to help the squad with additions before the end of the transfer window. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jim O’Brien, Tom Weal and Joao Alves for their tremendous efforts in guiding the team following Luke Williams’ departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joao will be promoted to the role of first team coach and I’m sure he, along with all of our staff, will thoroughly enjoy working alongside Stuart, Matt and Craig.

“We are also very grateful to Wealdstone for their professional and dignified handling of Stuart’s departure. We wish them all the best for the rest of the season.