Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals Swansea City appoint new head coach
The Swans axed Michael Duff over a month ago, putting former Leeds defender Alan Sheehan in charge on an interim basis. He was among the favourites to land the job on a permanent basis but Swansea have opted for Williams.
Their new boss has been plucked from Notts County, who led to promotion from the National League last season. He is a familiar face at the Swansea.com Stadium, having previously worked for the club as part of Russell Martin’s coaching team.
Swansea’s chairman Andy Coleman said: “As I have said previously, we have undertaken a diligent and detailed process to find our next head coach. I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with Luke recently.
"I have looked him in the eye and know that we can trust Luke to be a coach and leader who is aligned with our vision for Swansea City.
"He fits right into the mould of other talented and ambitious young managers who have succeeded here. I am confident our supporters will be excited by and proud of this Luke Williams-led Swansea City team.”
Williams will be assisted by existing staff member Sheehan, as well as Ryan Harley and George Lawtey.
The club’s sporting director Paul Watson added: “We know Luke can coach the style of play we want, in part because he was an integral part of delivering it here in training sessions when he was an assistant. Luke’s ability is also backed by the data and results. He is a great fit for Swansea City and our ambitions.”
As Notts County look for a replacement, their first team will be overseen by Jim O'Brien, Tom Weal and Joao Alves.