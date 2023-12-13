Next Swansea City manager: Former Leeds United and Bradford City man emerges among favourites
The 37-year-old is currently overseeing first-team affairs at the Swansea.com Stadium, having been appointed to the role of interim head coach following Michael Duff’s sacking.
He has taken charge of two games since Duff’s exit and led the Swans to a win over Rotherham United and draw with Stoke City. At 6/1, he is the third favourite to take the reins permanently with BetVictor.
Tottenham Hotspur coach Chris Davies remains the favourite at 4/5, with Nathan Jones sandwiched between Davies and Sheehan at 5/1. Sheehan has never held a permanent role in senior management, although worked closely with Nathan Jones as a first-team coach at Luton Town and Southampton.
Speaking after Swansea’s draw with Stoke, Sheehan claimed there were plans for conversations regarding how Swansea will progress ahead of their upcoming clash with Middlesbrough.
As reported by Wales Online, Sheehan said: "I'm meant to have a conversation tonight. I'll have conversations with them [the hierarchy] and you'll be the first to know.
"My work hasn't really changed. I devote myself to the work that I do. No matter what role I am in for Swansea City, whether it's manager or assistant, my work doesn't change. I want the best for it."