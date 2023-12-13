Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan has emerged among the favourites to take charge of Championship outfit Swansea City.

He has taken charge of two games since Duff’s exit and led the Swans to a win over Rotherham United and draw with Stoke City. At 6/1, he is the third favourite to take the reins permanently with BetVictor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur coach Chris Davies remains the favourite at 4/5, with Nathan Jones sandwiched between Davies and Sheehan at 5/1. Sheehan has never held a permanent role in senior management, although worked closely with Nathan Jones as a first-team coach at Luton Town and Southampton.

Alan Sheehan is currently Swansea City's interim head coach. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Speaking after Swansea’s draw with Stoke, Sheehan claimed there were plans for conversations regarding how Swansea will progress ahead of their upcoming clash with Middlesbrough.

As reported by Wales Online, Sheehan said: "I'm meant to have a conversation tonight. I'll have conversations with them [the hierarchy] and you'll be the first to know.