Next Swansea City manager: Former Leeds United and Bradford City man emerges among favourites

Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan has emerged among the favourites to take charge of Championship outfit Swansea City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:27 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 10:27 GMT

The 37-year-old is currently overseeing first-team affairs at the Swansea.com Stadium, having been appointed to the role of interim head coach following Michael Duff’s sacking.

He has taken charge of two games since Duff’s exit and led the Swans to a win over Rotherham United and draw with Stoke City. At 6/1, he is the third favourite to take the reins permanently with BetVictor.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Chris Davies remains the favourite at 4/5, with Nathan Jones sandwiched between Davies and Sheehan at 5/1. Sheehan has never held a permanent role in senior management, although worked closely with Nathan Jones as a first-team coach at Luton Town and Southampton.

Alan Sheehan is currently Swansea City's interim head coach. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesAlan Sheehan is currently Swansea City's interim head coach. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Speaking after Swansea’s draw with Stoke, Sheehan claimed there were plans for conversations regarding how Swansea will progress ahead of their upcoming clash with Middlesbrough.

As reported by Wales Online, Sheehan said: "I'm meant to have a conversation tonight. I'll have conversations with them [the hierarchy] and you'll be the first to know.

"My work hasn't really changed. I devote myself to the work that I do. No matter what role I am in for Swansea City, whether it's manager or assistant, my work doesn't change. I want the best for it."

