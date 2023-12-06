Ex-Liverpool and Celtic man installed as new favourite to take charge of Leeds United's Championship rivals
The Swans are on the hunt for a new head coach having made the decision to dismiss Michael Duff. He had overseen a patchy start to the Championship season and left with the club sat in 18th place.
In the immediate aftermath of his sacking, former Southampton boss Nathan Jones was made the BetVictor favourite to step into the head coach role. However, Jones has since been leapfrogged by Davies.
The 38-year-old has been priced at 11/8, while Jones has been given odds of 7/4. Outside contenders include Brian Barry-Murphy at 5/1 and Luke Williams at 8/1.
Davies has spent most of his career working closely with Brendan Rodgers, who he was coached by during his days in the Reading academy. Early retirement from playing propelled him into coaching and he has assisted Rodgers at clubs such as Liverpool and Celtic.
He last worked with Rodgers at Leicester City but after the pair left the Foxes, Davies linked up with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham currently sit fifth in the Premier league table, 12 points behind table-toppers Arsenal.