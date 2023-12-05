All Sections
Next Swansea City manager: Rotherham United-linked boss favourite ahead of Tottenham Hotspur coach

Rotherham United-linked Nathan Jones has been installed as the early favourite to take charge of Swansea City.
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Dec 2023, 08:56 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

The Swans shocked many last night (December 4) with their decision to part company with head coach Michael Duff. He was not the only managerial casualty of the night as Sunderland later dismissed Tony Mowbray.

Jones is the early BetVictor frontrunner at 11/8, with recent reports suggesting he will not be taking the reins at Rotherham despite being interviewed. Jones is said to have snubbed the role, with ex-Millers boss Steve Evans now reportedly re-emerging as a potential candidate.

Behind Jones in the favourites list at 6/4 is Chris Davies, who currently works as an assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

Nathan Jones is the early favourite to take the reins at Swansea City. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sitting as third favourite at 3/1 is John Eustace, who started the season in charge of Birmingham City. Outside contenders include Luke Williams at 6/1 and Steve Cotterill at 12/1.

Swansea currently sit 18th in the Championship, five points above the drop zone and nine points away from the play-offs. Duff had only been in charge since the summer, when he was plucked from League One outfit Barnsley.

He las left Swansea alongside his assistant Martin Paterson, although fellow colleague Alan Sheehan has remained on the books to lead the club on an interim basis.

