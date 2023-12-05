Rotherham United-linked Nathan Jones has been installed as the early favourite to take charge of Swansea City.

The Swans shocked many last night (December 4) with their decision to part company with head coach Michael Duff. He was not the only managerial casualty of the night as Sunderland later dismissed Tony Mowbray.

Jones is the early BetVictor frontrunner at 11/8, with recent reports suggesting he will not be taking the reins at Rotherham despite being interviewed. Jones is said to have snubbed the role, with ex-Millers boss Steve Evans now reportedly re-emerging as a potential candidate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind Jones in the favourites list at 6/4 is Chris Davies, who currently works as an assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

Nathan Jones is the early favourite to take the reins at Swansea City. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sitting as third favourite at 3/1 is John Eustace, who started the season in charge of Birmingham City. Outside contenders include Luke Williams at 6/1 and Steve Cotterill at 12/1.

Swansea currently sit 18th in the Championship, five points above the drop zone and nine points away from the play-offs. Duff had only been in charge since the summer, when he was plucked from League One outfit Barnsley.