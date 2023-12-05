Next Swansea City manager: Rotherham United-linked boss favourite ahead of Tottenham Hotspur coach
The Swans shocked many last night (December 4) with their decision to part company with head coach Michael Duff. He was not the only managerial casualty of the night as Sunderland later dismissed Tony Mowbray.
Jones is the early BetVictor frontrunner at 11/8, with recent reports suggesting he will not be taking the reins at Rotherham despite being interviewed. Jones is said to have snubbed the role, with ex-Millers boss Steve Evans now reportedly re-emerging as a potential candidate.
Behind Jones in the favourites list at 6/4 is Chris Davies, who currently works as an assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.
Sitting as third favourite at 3/1 is John Eustace, who started the season in charge of Birmingham City. Outside contenders include Luke Williams at 6/1 and Steve Cotterill at 12/1.
Swansea currently sit 18th in the Championship, five points above the drop zone and nine points away from the play-offs. Duff had only been in charge since the summer, when he was plucked from League One outfit Barnsley.
He las left Swansea alongside his assistant Martin Paterson, although fellow colleague Alan Sheehan has remained on the books to lead the club on an interim basis.