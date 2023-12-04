The Black Cats are just three points adrift of the play-offs but the axe has been wielded and Mowbray’s tenure has been brought to an end. His trusted lieutenant, assistant Mark Venus, has also left the club.

Sunderland will be led by former Birmingham City academy manager Mike Dodds on an interim basis. The sacking is the second of the day in the Championship, following Swansea City’s dismissal of Michael Duff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters.

Sunderland have sacked Tony Mowbray as head coach. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Sky Bet Championship play-offs and played an important role in developing our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step.

“We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

Black Cats chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus added: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Tony for his hard work and commitment to Sunderland, a place where he will always be welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As custodians of our great club, we believe in our long-term strategy that we hope will ensure sustainability and success for SAFC. Central to that approach is a relentless demand for a high performance culture to be implemented throughout the club and the development of a strong playing identity that you, our loyal supporters, can all be proud of.