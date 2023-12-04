Swansea City have appointed former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan as caretaker head coach.

The 37-year-old has been handed the role following the club’s decision to part ways with Michael Duff. Duff was axed with Swansea sat 18th in the table, five points above the relegation zone and nine points adrift of the play-offs.

Martin Paterson, a prominent member of Swansea’s backroom staff, has left alongside Duff. Sheehan was also part of the former Barnsley head coach’s team but has remained on Swansea’s books to oversee first-team affairs on a temporary basis.

As a player, Sheehan was a well-travelled full-back and had spells in Yorkshire with both Leeds and Bradford. He hung up his boots in 2022 and stepped into coaching with Luton Town, before following Nathan Jones to Southampton.

Michael Duff has been axed by Swansea City - but Alan Sheehan has remained at the club. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He left the Saints when Jones was dismissed and eventually linked up with Duff at Swansea.

The Swans have confirmed the process of appointing a new head coach has already started.