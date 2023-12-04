All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Swansea City appoint former Leeds United and Bradford City man as caretaker head coach after Michael Duff exit

Swansea City have appointed former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan as caretaker head coach.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Dec 2023, 21:47 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 21:47 GMT

The 37-year-old has been handed the role following the club’s decision to part ways with Michael Duff. Duff was axed with Swansea sat 18th in the table, five points above the relegation zone and nine points adrift of the play-offs.

Martin Paterson, a prominent member of Swansea’s backroom staff, has left alongside Duff. Sheehan was also part of the former Barnsley head coach’s team but has remained on Swansea’s books to oversee first-team affairs on a temporary basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a player, Sheehan was a well-travelled full-back and had spells in Yorkshire with both Leeds and Bradford. He hung up his boots in 2022 and stepped into coaching with Luton Town, before following Nathan Jones to Southampton.

Michael Duff has been axed by Swansea City - but Alan Sheehan has remained at the club. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMichael Duff has been axed by Swansea City - but Alan Sheehan has remained at the club. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Michael Duff has been axed by Swansea City - but Alan Sheehan has remained at the club. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He left the Saints when Jones was dismissed and eventually linked up with Duff at Swansea.

The Swans have confirmed the process of appointing a new head coach has already started.

In the first game of the post-Duff era, Swansea will travel to Rotherham United. The Millers are also managerless, having axed Matt Taylor last month.

Related topics:Alan SheehanMichael DuffSwansea CityNathan JonesBarnsleyYorkshire