Sheffield United have confirmed the return of defender Luke Thomas to parent club Leicester City.

Prior to his recent outing against Manchester City, he had not featured in any of the club’s previous five Premier League fixtures. He has now returned to Leicester, who sit top of the Championship.

Confirming the news on X, formerly Twitter, Sheffield United’s official account said: “Luke Thomas has returned to parent club Leicester City following a mutual termination of his loan with the Blades.”

Luke Thomas made 13 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield United. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

He leaves having made a total of 13 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The decision has been announced on a busy day for Sheffield United, who also confirmed a new contract for young playmaker Andre Brooks. The 20-year-old has committed his future to the Blades by putting pen to paper on a deal running until 2027.