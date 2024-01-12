Sheffield United man departs as transfer decision made on Leicester City defender
The 22-year-old joined the Blades in August, arriving on a season-long loan deal in his first ever move away from the Foxes. He featured in each of Sheffield United’s first 10 league fixtures but slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of Chris Wilder as manager.
Prior to his recent outing against Manchester City, he had not featured in any of the club’s previous five Premier League fixtures. He has now returned to Leicester, who sit top of the Championship.
Confirming the news on X, formerly Twitter, Sheffield United’s official account said: “Luke Thomas has returned to parent club Leicester City following a mutual termination of his loan with the Blades.”
He leaves having made a total of 13 appearances for the club in all competitions.
The decision has been announced on a busy day for Sheffield United, who also confirmed a new contract for young playmaker Andre Brooks. The 20-year-old has committed his future to the Blades by putting pen to paper on a deal running until 2027.
They have also sanctioned another loan move for Harry Boyes, who has joined Fleetwood Town.