Sheffield United make decision on 'dominating' midfielder ahead of January transfer window
The 19-year-old has spent the first half of the campaign in League One, having joined Port Vale on a temporary basis in the summer. He has shone for the Vale, racking up 20 appearances in the third tier.
However, the England youth international will link back up with the Blades after he has recovered from his current injury. Speaking to The Star, Wilder said: "He'll be coming back. That's a decision we've made. Port Vale know and understand that.
"I think he comes back on the second of January but he's going to be out for four to six weeks, so we'll see him maybe at the end of January. I've watched him, he's a local boy. He loves the football club, we love that. Supporters love that.
"Not that that's the be all and end all, there's other boys who have not supported Sheffield United but give their everything for the football club. He's ticked the box of playing in League One.
"We could put him out into the Championship, I suppose, so this was a decision we made. We feel he's better with us. There were decisions with Iliman [Ndiaye] regarding that, decisions with David Brooks at the time. We could have put him out but we wanted him in the group and learning in terms of our demands as a coaching staff and as a manager.”
Arblaster is highly thought of at Bramall Lane and had his first taste of senior football back in 2021, when he was sent out on loan to Bradford (Park Avenue).
Wilder said: "He's a confident boy, he's technically very good. He sees a pass and has great ability. He's dominating when he goes and play internationally, which is a really good attribute and really good for him and his confidence levels. And we feel that he'll be better in with us for the remaining four months of the season."