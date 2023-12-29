The 19-year-old has spent the first half of the campaign in League One, having joined Port Vale on a temporary basis in the summer. He has shone for the Vale, racking up 20 appearances in the third tier.

However, the England youth international will link back up with the Blades after he has recovered from his current injury. Speaking to The Star, Wilder said: "He'll be coming back. That's a decision we've made. Port Vale know and understand that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think he comes back on the second of January but he's going to be out for four to six weeks, so we'll see him maybe at the end of January. I've watched him, he's a local boy. He loves the football club, we love that. Supporters love that.

Oliver Arblaster has caught the eye at Port Vale. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"Not that that's the be all and end all, there's other boys who have not supported Sheffield United but give their everything for the football club. He's ticked the box of playing in League One.

"We could put him out into the Championship, I suppose, so this was a decision we made. We feel he's better with us. There were decisions with Iliman [Ndiaye] regarding that, decisions with David Brooks at the time. We could have put him out but we wanted him in the group and learning in terms of our demands as a coaching staff and as a manager.”

Arblaster is highly thought of at Bramall Lane and had his first taste of senior football back in 2021, when he was sent out on loan to Bradford (Park Avenue).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad