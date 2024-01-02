All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder departs as Blackburn Rovers make transfer call

Blackburn Rovers have recalled midfielder John Buckley from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:08 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:08 GMT

The 24-year-old, a product of Blackburn’s academy, joined Wednesday on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window. He made 13 appearances for the Owls before succumbing to a shoulder injury.

He has undergone surgery and will now complete his rehabilitation process at his parent club. A statement issued by Blackburn read: “John Buckley has been recalled from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday after undergoing shoulder surgery.

“The midfielder moved to Hillsborough on a season-long loan deal in September, making 13 Championship appearances for the Owls, before suffering the injury in their 2-1 win over QPR in mid-December.

John Buckley's loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday has been brought to an end. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty ImagesJohn Buckley's loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday has been brought to an end. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
“It has now been agreed that he will return to Rovers, where he will complete his rehabilitation process over the coming months.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s statement read: “Hillsborough loanee John Buckley has returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers. The midfielder joined Wednesday on a temporary transfer in September 2023 and made 13 appearances.

“The Owls thank John for his services and wish him all the best for the future.”

