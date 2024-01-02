Blackburn Rovers have recalled midfielder John Buckley from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, a product of Blackburn’s academy, joined Wednesday on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window. He made 13 appearances for the Owls before succumbing to a shoulder injury.

He has undergone surgery and will now complete his rehabilitation process at his parent club. A statement issued by Blackburn read: “John Buckley has been recalled from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The midfielder moved to Hillsborough on a season-long loan deal in September, making 13 Championship appearances for the Owls, before suffering the injury in their 2-1 win over QPR in mid-December.

John Buckley's loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday has been brought to an end. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

“It has now been agreed that he will return to Rovers, where he will complete his rehabilitation process over the coming months.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s statement read: “Hillsborough loanee John Buckley has returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers. The midfielder joined Wednesday on a temporary transfer in September 2023 and made 13 appearances.