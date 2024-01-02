Sheffield Wednesday midfielder departs as Blackburn Rovers make transfer call
The 24-year-old, a product of Blackburn’s academy, joined Wednesday on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window. He made 13 appearances for the Owls before succumbing to a shoulder injury.
He has undergone surgery and will now complete his rehabilitation process at his parent club. A statement issued by Blackburn read: “John Buckley has been recalled from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday after undergoing shoulder surgery.
“The midfielder moved to Hillsborough on a season-long loan deal in September, making 13 Championship appearances for the Owls, before suffering the injury in their 2-1 win over QPR in mid-December.
“It has now been agreed that he will return to Rovers, where he will complete his rehabilitation process over the coming months.”
Sheffield Wednesday’s statement read: “Hillsborough loanee John Buckley has returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers. The midfielder joined Wednesday on a temporary transfer in September 2023 and made 13 appearances.
“The Owls thank John for his services and wish him all the best for the future.”