Middlesbrough land Leicester City defender on loan following early Sheffield United exit
The 22-year-old has arrived at the Riverside having had his loan spell at Sheffield United cut short earlier this month. He will remain at Middlesbrough until the end of the season as the club look to seal a return to the top flight.
Boro boss Michael Carrick said: “We’re delighted to bring Luke to the club. He’s a good addition to the squad, he has plenty of experience, and he will bring a balance to what we have. We’re looking forward to working with him.”
A product of Leicester’s academy, Thomas started the season on the fringes of the Foxes side.
He was allowed to join the Blades on a temporary basis but fell down the pecking order after Paul Heckingbottom’s axing at Bramall Lane.
He featured just once in the league under Chris Wilder, in a defeat to Manchester City, before a mutual agreement to end his stay was struck.
Thomas is the second loan recruit of the month for Middlesbrough, following Luke Ayling through the door at the Riverside.