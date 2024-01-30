Hull City transfer latest: Tigers bring in exciting Dutch international forward for the rest of the season
The 21-year-old, who becomes the Tigers’ fifth January addition, will remain at the MKM Stadium until the end of the Championship campaign and follows on from the arrival of Ryan Giles.
The former Manchester United and Manchester City youngster has made 45 appearances for Les Rouches since joining the Belgian top-flight club in July 2022, scoring six goals.
He has also enjoyed spells on the continent with German giants RB Leipzig, Dutch outfit Vitesse and Austria Wien, where he scored six times in 31 matches.
Ohio has netted five goals in six caps for his country at U21s level, having also represented the Netherlands at under-15s, under-16s and under-19s level, as well as playing for England under-16s.
Head coach Liam Rosenior said: "Noah is someone we’ve watched for a long time and we’re excited to work with him.
"You need different types of strikers and Noah is a different profile to what we’ve already got: he’s quick, strong, can run in behind and holds the ball up well.
"He has outstanding athletic characteristics and massive potential. We believe he can help us in terms of our striking options at the top end of the pitch."