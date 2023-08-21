The battle for Championship survival looks set to be a tense one this season.

There are numerous clubs with aspirations of consolidating their second tier status despite being among the favourites to go down.

However, it is not an easy division to stay in and three clubs will drop into League One at the end of the 2023/24 season.

But who are the bookies favourites to do so?

Here are Sky Bet’s relegation odds for every current Championship club.

1 . Championship relegation odds Here are the relegation odds for every Championship club. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Leicester City 200/1 Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Southampton 80/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales