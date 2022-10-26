The former Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday boss was dismissed by the Baggies with the club in the Championship’s bottom three. After more than two weeks of searching for a successor, Corberan has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He took his first training session yesterday as West Brom prepare to face Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United this weekend. Corberan most recently coached at Greek side Olympiacos but lasted just 11 games at the club before being relieved of his duties.

Prior to his move to the continent, he was in charge at Huddersfield Town and led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last term. He worked as an assistant coach at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa and was in charge of the club’s Under-23s side.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Carlos Corberan, Manager of Huddrsfield Town looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Barnsley at John Smith's Stadium on April 22, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay said: “Carlos is a coach of the highest quality, and I am delighted to welcome him to the club.

“Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on meeting him.

“He is a confident, enthusiastic and detailed coach, who is as determined as I am to bring success to The Hawthorns. We share a belief that performances and results will improve under his guidance, and that significant time remains in the season for us to mount a serious assault on the Championship league table.