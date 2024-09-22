Championship sacking: Rivals of Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United dismiss manager after loss to Yorkshire club

Another weekend in the Championship, another sacking.

This time it’s the turn of Cardiff City who have sacked manager Erol Bulut after their dismal start to the new Sky Bet Championship season.

Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Leeds left the Bluebirds rooted to the foot of the table with just one point from their opening six matches, having scored just one goal and conceded 13.

In a short statement, the club confirmed Bulut “has been relieved of his duties and will leave the club with immediate effect”.

End of the line for Erol Bulut as manager of Cardiff City (Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

They added: “The board of directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future.”

Bulut was appointed by the Bluebirds in June 2023 and led them to a 12th-placed finish last season, earning him a two-year contract extension in the summer.