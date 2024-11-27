Championship side Hull City sack Tim Walter ahead of weekend trip to Middlesbrough FC

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
HULL CITY have sacked Tim Walter following the club’s poor start to the Championship campaign.

The German has paid the price for an awful nine-match winless sequence, which has left City in the relegation zone after a miserable haul of just three points from a possible 27.

Matters culminated in Tuesday night’s 2-0 home loss to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday when angry fans called for Walter’s dismissal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement read: "We confirm we have parted company with head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect.

SACKED: Hull City coach Tim WalterSACKED: Hull City coach Tim Walter
SACKED: Hull City coach Tim Walter

“Assistant head coaches Julian Hübner and Filip Tapalović have also left the club.

"First-team coach Andy Dawson will take interim charge while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor.

"We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walter had been given the backing of owner Acun Ilicali in a radio interview ahead of the home game with the Owls, but the manner of City’s wretched performance, allied to the reaction of fans, prompted a rethink.

City, who have won just three times in 17 league games so far this term, head to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice