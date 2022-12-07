The Championship marks its full return to action this weekend after a month-long hiatus for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Sunderland and Millwall returned to action last weekend as the Black Cats picked up a 3-0 victory. Sheffield United sit second in the table, three points behind first-placed Burnley.

The rest of Yorkshire’s clubs occupy positions in the bottom half of the table ahead of their respective returns to action. Middlesbrough ended the first part of the league campaign in fine form under Michael Carrick, moving themselves up to 15th and just four points off the play-off positions.

Rotherham United are one place and one point behind Boro after beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in their penultimate outing before the extended break.

Hull City sit one point above the relegation places while Huddersfield Town prop up the table with 19 points, four points adrift of safety.

Ahead of the Championship’s return, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the table will look after 46 games. It makes bad reading for the Terriers and Hull while Rotherham are tipped to avoid relegation by one point.

FiveThirtyEight uses a formula to calculate their findings by giving each team an attacking and defensive rating based on recent results before simulating seasons thousands of times to come up with their forecast for the final table. And here’s how they see the Championship table finishing…

24th: Huddersfield Town Predicted points - 47

23rd: Hull City Predicted points - 50

22nd: Wigan Athletic Predicted points - 51

21st: Rotherham United Predicted points - 52