It comes as little surprise that Aleksandar Mitrović is the highest-rated second-tier player this season after scoring 35 goals, and providing seven assists, in 35 games.

After scouring the WhoScored ratings for every league game this term, we put together a Championship team of the season so far.

Two players from Sheffield United are Yorkshire's only representatives in the 11 while Fulham and Bournemouth players feature heavily.

A handful of stars from Yorkshire-based clubs just missed the cut while Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Reading are also represented.

Only players who have played 19 games or more have been selected, based on WhoScored's ratings.

In a 3-3-1-3 formation, in order to accommodate this campaign's top performers, here's the Championship team of the season so far...

1. GK - Wes Foderingham A handful of goalkeepers are ahead of the Sheffield United in the ratings but have not played enough games to be considered. The Blades have the joint-most clean sheets in the Championship alongside Luton Town. Season rating: 6.94. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. LCB - Max Lowe The Nottingham Forest man has scored one goal and provided four assists from defence. Season rating: 7.19 Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire Photo Sales

3. CB - Kal Naismith The 30-year-old has been a key player for Luton, who sit third in the table. Playing 32 games at centre-back he has even chipped in up front with one goal and six assists. Season rating: 7.14 Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. RCB - Scott Wharton The Blackburn centre-back, middle, has played every minute of league football for the club since the beginning of November. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire Photo Sales