Championship team of the week dominated by Leeds United as Huddersfield Town man also included - gallery

Leeds United dominate the latest Championship team of the week.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST

The international break appeared to have done the Whites the world of good, as they returned looking refreshed and put Millwall to the sword in stylish fashion.

A brace from Joel Piroe and a goal from Georginio Rutter helped Daniel Farke’s side end their 11-year wait for a win at The Den.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town came out on top in a Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United and a Terrier has been included in the team of the week.

Here is the latest WhoScored Championship team of the week.

WhoScored rating: 8.0

1. GK: Ilian Meslier (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 8.0 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.7

2. RB: Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 7.7 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.3

3. CB: Kal Naismith (Bristol City)

WhoScored rating: 8.3 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.0

4. CB: Cameron Burgess (Ipswich Town)

WhoScored rating: 8.0 Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

