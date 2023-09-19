Leeds United dominate the latest Championship team of the week.

The international break appeared to have done the Whites the world of good, as they returned looking refreshed and put Millwall to the sword in stylish fashion.

A brace from Joel Piroe and a goal from Georginio Rutter helped Daniel Farke’s side end their 11-year wait for a win at The Den.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town came out on top in a Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United and a Terrier has been included in the team of the week.

Here is the latest WhoScored Championship team of the week.

1 . GK: Ilian Meslier (Leeds United) WhoScored rating: 8.0

2 . RB: Luke Ayling (Leeds United) WhoScored rating: 7.7

3 . CB: Kal Naismith (Bristol City) WhoScored rating: 8.3