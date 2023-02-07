Wigan Athletic earned a 0-0 draw at promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers in new manager Shaun Maloney’s first game in charge – as the two sides closed out latest round of Championship action on Monday night.

It was another good weekend for Burnley, who extended their lead at the top of the division to seven points following their impressive 3-0 win at Norwich City.

Second-placed Sheffield United drew at Rotherham United.

Middlesbrough continued their fine run of form under Michael Carrick as they secured a 3-0 home win over Blackpool to reduce the gap to the Blades to 10 points. Hull City moved within four points of the top six with a 1-0 win over Cardiff City while Huddersfield Town earned a home draw with QPR.

Following the latest round of action, we have put together the best XI from the Championship using ratings from WhoScored.

Seven clubs are represented with two picks each for Hull and Middlesbrough along with three from league leaders Burnley.

Take a look...

1 . Matt Ingram The Hull goalkeeper saved Callum Robinson's first-half penalty as his side went on to secure a narrow win over Cardiff. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2 . Cyrus Christie Proved the matchwinner for Hull against Cardiff, as he struck the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute. Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3 . Darragh Lenihan The Middlesbrough centre-back turned in a fine display against Blackpool as he won 12 aerial duels, made five clearances and four blocks while providing an assist. Almost had a goal of his own after his header hit the crossbar. Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

4 . Hjalmar Ekdal The Swedish defender had a dream debut for Burnley as he scored in their 3-0 win over Norwich, and helped the Clarets keep a clean sheet. Photo: Bradley Collyer Photo Sales