It has turned out to be a big weekend at the top and bottom of the Championship. Huddersfield Town stunned promotion chasing Middlesbrough by beating them 4-2 at home and Sheffield United took full advantage with an impressive 1-0 away win at Norwich City to boost their chances of finishing 2nd behind Burnley.

Hull City drew 0-0 with Rotherham United at the MKM Stadium in a match that won’t live long in the memory for either. Here is a look at the team of the week from the second tier courtesy of ratings by WhoScored, with some interesting inclusions in there...