Championship team of the week dominated by Stoke City and Birmingham City as Millwall, Preston North End and Reading men feature - gallery

A look at who stood out this weekend in the Championship amid some surprise results

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 09:40 BST

It has turned out to be a big weekend at the top and bottom of the Championship. Huddersfield Town stunned promotion chasing Middlesbrough by beating them 4-2 at home and Sheffield United took full advantage with an impressive 1-0 away win at Norwich City to boost their chances of finishing 2nd behind Burnley.

Hull City drew 0-0 with Rotherham United at the MKM Stadium in a match that won’t live long in the memory for either. Here is a look at the team of the week from the second tier courtesy of ratings by WhoScored, with some interesting inclusions in there...

Rating: 8.3

1. John Ruddy, Birmingham

Rating: 8.3

Rating: 9.1

2. Ki-Jana Hoever, Stoke

Rating: 9.1

Rating: 8.6

3. Charlie Cresswell, Millwall

Rating: 8.6 Photo: Chloe Knott

Rating: 8.2

4. Ben Wilmot, Stoke

Rating: 8.2 Photo: Gareth Copley

