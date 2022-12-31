Burnley restored their three-point lead over Sheffield United at the top of the Championship table with a 1-0 victory at Stoke City on Friday night.

The only goal of the game came in the 61st minute from Josh Cullen, who tucked home after the Stoke defence failed to deal with a Manuel Benson shot.

Watford missed the chance to climb to third and were thumped 4-0 by Swansea in south Wales. Liam Cullen set up Joel Piroe for the opener in the 39th minute and scored the second himself in the 74th minute.

Swansea then picked off Watford twice more, Piroe grabbing his second from outside the box in the 78th minute before Joel Latibeaudiere added a fourth.

Managerless Norwich were held to a 1-1 draw by Reading. After back-to-back defeats spelled the end for Dean Smith earlier this week, Adam Idah gave the Canaries hope with his first goal of the season in the 53rd minute. But Andy Carroll equalised from the penalty spot seven minutes from time after Kieran Dowell felled Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Hull claimed an important three points at the wrong end of the table with a 1-0 victory at Birmingham. Shortly after Ryan Longman had had an effort disallowed for offside, Oscar Estupinan tucked away the winner in the 77th minute.

Following the final set of games from the latest round of Championship action, we have put together the best XI from Thursday’s and Friday’s action using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look...

1. Ethan Horvath - 7.6 The Luton Town goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as his side defeated QPR 3-0 at Loftus Road.

2. Joel Latibeaudiere - 8 The Swansea defender scored one and assisted another as his side stunned Watford with a 4-0 win on Friday night.

3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 7.7 The Burnley defender won four aerial duels, made three interceptions and three clearances as the Clarets restored their lead at the top of the Championship to three points with a 1-0 win at Stoke.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7.8 Scored Blackpool's only goal as they were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United. Also made six tackles.