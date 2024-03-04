It was another hectic weekend in the second tier, with plenty of interesting results at both the top and bottom of the table. A number of players caught the eye with their performances and nine clubs are represented in this week’s best XI.

Here is the Championship team of the week, generated by WhoScored ratings, in full.

Goalkeeper: Freddie Woodman (Preston North End) - 7.9

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday feature in the latest Championship team of the week. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Hull City have a plethora of dangerous attackers at their disposal but none could get the better of Woodman between the Preston sticks.

Right-back: Perry Ng (Cardiff City) - 8.1

His header proved decisive in the Severnside derby as Cardiff City edged past Bristol City.

Centre-back: Jacob Graves (Hull City) - 8.8

The defender’s stock is soaring and he enhanced his reputation further at the weekend by nullifying Preston’s attacking threat.

Centre-back: Ben Gibson (Norwich City) - 8.0

Delivered the ball for Josh Sargent’s match-winning goal and delivered a sturdy defensive display.

Left-back: Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7.2

A constant threat down the left flank, Johnson continued his Owls renaissance with an impressive outing against Rotherham United.

Central midfield: Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) - 8.3

Proved to be a thorn in Southampton’s side, even if the Blues had their hearts broken by the Saints at the death.

Central midfield: Lewis Baker (Stoke City) - 7.9

An influential figure in midfield as Stoke boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Right midfield: David Brooks (Southampton) - 8.9

The Saints loanee registered a goal and an assist as Southampton kept their automatic promotion hopes alive with a comeback win over Birmingham.

Left midfield: Bae Jun-Ho (Stoke City) - 8.1

Middlesbrough struggled to handle Jun-Ho, who opened the scoring and put the Potters on the road to victory.

Forward: Adam Armstrong (Southampton) - 8.8

The frontman harassed Birmingham throughout and was key in ensuring the Saints secured three points.

Forward: Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) - 8.5