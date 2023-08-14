Championship team of the week including Hull City, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Stoke City and Leicester City stars
It was an eventful weekend in the Championship, with results including a thrilling 4-4 draw between Norwich City and Southampton and a Yorkshire derby goal feast played out by Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.
There were upsets as Birmingham City defeated Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers bounced back from an opening weekend mauling to beat Cardiff City.
Across these fixtures were some stellar performances and below is the latest team of the week, as determined by WhoScored ratings.