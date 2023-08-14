All Sections
Championship team of the week including Hull City, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Stoke City and Leicester City stars

The Championship team of the week has been named after another round of pulsating second tier action.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST

It was an eventful weekend in the Championship, with results including a thrilling 4-4 draw between Norwich City and Southampton and a Yorkshire derby goal feast played out by Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

There were upsets as Birmingham City defeated Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers bounced back from an opening weekend mauling to beat Cardiff City.

Across these fixtures were some stellar performances and below is the latest team of the week, as determined by WhoScored ratings.

WhoScored rating: 7.67

1. GK: Mark Travers (Stoke City)

WhoScored rating: 7.67 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.9

2. RB: Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle)

WhoScored rating: 7.9 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.9

3. CB: Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town)

WhoScored rating: 8.9 Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.95

4. CB: Harry Darling (Swansea City)

WhoScored rating: 7.95 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

