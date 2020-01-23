Yorkshire business people will have the chance to check out the results of a £40m refurbishment at Emerald Headingley Stadium this spring, making it Leeds’ leading venue for any event.

The stadium is throwing open the doors to its revamped events spaces at an open day on Tuesday, 7 April – which will be the first chance to see the impressive newly renovated Long Room. The room, which can accommodate up to 350 people for a conference, training session or away day, offering stunning views over the Headingley cricket pitch; it’s about to undergo a major facelift and will reopen in time for the open day, which runs from 10am until 4pm.

Emerald Headingley Stadium is one of the leading sporting and events venues in the UK

Emerald Headingley Stadium, the home of Yorkshire Cricket and Leeds Rhinos, completed the first phase of its extensive redevelopment in May 2019 and now offers some of the best venue facilities for hire in the UK, including the new Emerald Suite with a lounge for 500 guests overlooking both the cricket and rugby pitches. The only suite in the world that overlooks two international stadia, it's joined by the Exclusive Directors' Suite, the new corporate box which has also benefited from a high specification fit-out.

Whether you’re a PA, event planner or just looking for the ideal spot for the ultimate private party, the corporate open day is the perfect opportunity to check out the range of revamped rooms and suites at the stadium.

“We are thrilled with the new facilities which are truly world class: anyone who has seen them will, I’m sure, consider them to be first choice when booking hospitality or events,” says Rob Oates, Leeds Rhinos’ commercial director.

With sweeping views over two international sporting arenas, the stadium is an inspiring choice for both corporate and private events for up to 1,000 people, with a dedicated team to make sure everything runs smoothly as well as award-winning catering options.

Take a tour!

Sodexo, the global services company behind the events offering at the stadium, recently won a 15-year contract worth more than £100m to provide hospitality and public catering at the stadium; a full-time team of 14 and more than 1,000 temporary staff will provide services for all matches including Super League, the ICC Cricket World Cup and new competition The Hundred from 2020.

“We are thrilled to announce our long-term partnership with the iconic Emerald Headingley Stadium. Sodexo will significantly invest in the public and executive facilities at the ground to improve speed of service and further enhance the customer experience,” says Nick Byrom, sports & leisure business development director at Sodexo, which will also be a major sponsor of Yorkshire Cricket and Leeds Rhinos until 2034.

“Emerald Headingley Stadium is one of the leading sporting and events venues in the UK and we are looking forward to working closely with Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Leeds Cricket, Football and Athletic to deliver memorable catering and event experiences whilst working with local suppliers and supporting the local community,” adds Chris Bray, CEO, Sports & Leisure for Sodexo UK & Ireland.

If you’d like to be one of the first to see the newly renovated Long Room, as well as the rest of the fantastic event spaces on offer, register your interest for the open day now at https://emeraldheadingleystadium.events/contact-us/.